Awoniyi will help Dennis adapt quickly at Nottingham Forest – Ezeji

The striker completed his move from Watford and the former Super Eagle is banking on his compatriot to help him settle quickly at the club

Victor Ezeji claims Taiwo Awoniyi will play a crucial role in helping Emmanuel Dennis make a quick adjustment to life at Nottingham Forest.

The Super Eagle joined the Reds on August 14 from English second-tier side Watford – penning a four-year contract that will keep him at City ground until 2026.

Dennis hit double figures in the 2021-22 campaign, unfortunately, that could not stop the Hornets from getting demoted to the Championship.

While claiming the ex-Club Brugge man made a wise choice joining Forest, Ezeji believes that Awoniyi can help shift some of the weight of expectation placed on the new signing.

“He made the right move because no one wants to play in the lower league,” the Nigeria Professional Football League great told GOAL.

“Once you know your worth, you would want to do everything possible to play top-flight football.

“So, it’s a good thing for him to have moved from the English Championship back to the Premier League.

“Again, he has a brother there in [Taiwo] Awoniyi who will help him settle down quickly at Nottingham Forest.

“Considering the quality he possesses; I see him doing well there at the City Ground.”

Nottingham Forest stated the following during his unveiling: "Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the signing of striker Emmanuel Dennis from Watford.

"The 24-year-old forward arrives on Trentside having hit double figures for The Hornets last season, returning 10 goals from 33 Premier League starts.

"Prior to arriving in England, Dennis’ first professional venture was in Ukraine's top-flight with Zorya Luhansk before enjoying a productive four-year spell in Belgium with Club Brugge, notably scoring twice in a 2-2 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid in the group stages of the 2019-20 Uefa Champions League.

"With seven international caps to date for Nigeria, the pacey forward links up with fellow countryman Taiwo Awoniyi to bolster The Reds' attacking options."

Dennis missed the weekend’s action against West Ham United, albeit, he is on course to make his debut against Frank Lampard’s Everton on Saturday at Goodison Park.

He becomes the fourth African in Steve Cooper’s squad after compatriot Awoniyi, Cheikhou Kouyate (Senegal), and Senegal prospect Moussa Niakhate.