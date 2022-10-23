Awoniyi: Klopp hints Nigeria star does not belong at Liverpool after Nottingham Forest winner

German tactician Jurgen Klopp has hinted Taiwo Awoniyi was not suitable for Liverpool and that is why he was let go.

Awoniyi inspired Forest past Liverpool

Klopp suggests Forest is Awoniyi's level

Awoniyi has scored three goals for Forest

WHAT HAPPENED: The Nigeria international capitalised on poor marking to score the match's lone goal in the 55th minute after the rebound had kindly fallen on his path.

Despite a spirited performance from the Reds, the Tricky Trees jealously guarded their goal to grab three vital points that lifted them from the bottom of the table at the expense of Leicester City who have a match in hand.

WHAT HE SAID: In his post-match interview, the German suggested Awoniyi was not right for Liverpool and that he has now found a team matching him, "He had a sensational development. He has arrived where he belongs and I am happy for him, but not [Saturday] so much," the 55-year-old told the BBC.

AND WHAT IS MORE: The 25-year-old striker could not hide his joy after scoring against his former side, "To score against Liverpool is a day I will never forget. I will always be grateful to Liverpool for scouting me from Nigeria and scoring against them is amazing," he told the same media outlet.

"This kind of game we have to look back on it and build on it. The game is over and now we concentrate on the next one."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Awoniyi was sold by Liverpool in the summer of 2021 without making a single Premier League appearance for them.

He flourished at Union Berlin, helping them to qualify for European assignments with his 15 goals in 31 Bundesliga matches.

Forest went for him at the beginning of the season and seemingly, they are now reaping the fruits.

IN THREE PICTURES:

Getty

Getty

Getty

DO YOU KNOW: Awoniyi is the current top goal scorer for his club having found the back of the net three times. His three goals have come in as many starts at the City Ground Stadium.

WHAT NEXT: The Super Eagle hopes to be in the starting team away at the Emirates against leaders Arsenal next weekend.