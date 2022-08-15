Awoniyi: Ex-Nigeria striker Ezeji believes Nottingham Forest star will be high on confidence

The Super Eagle got his maiden English top-flight goal as the Reds silenced the Hammers at City Ground

Victor Ezeji believes Taiwo Awoniyi’s goal in Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham United will give the Nigeria international a big confidence boost.

The Super Eagle’s first-half effort separated both teams in the keenly contested league showdown at City Ground.

Awoniyi put the Reds ahead thanks to a cool finish with his knee after Jesse Lingard's shot deflected off Ben Johnson into his path.

And the former senior national team striker is full of praises for the Forest frontman.

“That goal brings confidence. As a striker who has just been signed by a new club, you have to hit the ground running,” Ezeji told GOAL

“A goal is a goal whether deliberate or not deliberate and that is the instinct of an attacker. Immediately [Jesse] Lingard took that shot, Awoniyi was already approaching the goalkeeper knowing that anything can come off it.

“That goal comes with so much confidence and we will see a better performance from him. His confidence will be high going into other games.

“If he hadn’t scored, his confidence will begin to go down, but finding the net against a big team like West Ham will inspire belief that he can score more goals.”

For Awoniyi’s contributions in 72 minutes of action, he accrued two shots with his only shot on target finding the net against the Londoners.

Also, he contributed a cross, 30 touches, 16 passes and a passing accuracy of 75%.

The NPFL legend added: “One goal was okay [against West Ham United] because it handed his team victory, the most important thing is that he has started scoring.

“For him to have converted one goal from two attempts, who knows in his next game he might convert two out of five chances.

“Considering his size and the way he plays, that is exactly what suits the Premier League I believe he will do so well for Nottingham Forest.”

After impressing for Union Berlin in his last campaign, Awoniyi completed his move to the promoted Premier League side after penning a five-year contract in a club-record transfer.