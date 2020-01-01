Awesu: Azam FC snap up Kagera Sugar midfielder to bolster squad

The player makes a return to the team he left five years ago in search of greener pastures

Azam FC have completed the signing of midfielder Awesu Ally Awesu from Kagera Sugar on a two-year deal.

The player makes a return to the team which developed him between 2014-15 while at the Azam Academy. In the last two seasons, the player has been in good form and it was not a tough decision for the technical bench to make him the first signing in the transfer window.

"I am delighted to sign this deal, it is like making a return home," Awesu said during the signing.

"No one can turn down a deal from Azam because it is a big team in . It is home for me because I played for them [in the reserve team] for two years.

"I had to leave and gain experience elsewhere, but in my heart, I always promised myself to make a return to the team and not in the reserve but as a first-team player. I am happy it has happened."

The creative midfielder has also shed light on what he intends to do at the 2014 Tanzania Mainland League champions.

"I am here to help the team as much as I can," Awesu continued.

"My desire was to come back in this team and achieve something; I want to achieve great things with this team and God will help me realise my objectives."

After leaving the Chamazi-based academy, Awesu managed to play for Mwadui, and the now second-tier side Singida United before joining the Sugar Millers. Last season, he managed to score seven goals.

Azam have not had as good a season as they had anticipated at the beginning of the campaign.

They finished third in the league with 70 points, 18 fewer than winners Simba SC, and two behind second-placed Yanga SC. They managed to get 20 wins, 10 draws and eight losses.

The team also failed to defend their title to stand a chance of representing the country in the Caf Confederation Cup. They were paired with Wekundu wa Msimbazi in the quarter-finals and fell 2-0.

The technical bench promised to bolster the squad and has now signed their former youth product.