Kenya’s Harambee Starlets are still unsure whether they will face Uganda in their 2022 Africa Women Cup of Nations second-round fixture.

The Harambee Starlets were scheduled to take on the Crested Cranes in the two-legged fixture, the first leg on February 17 in Kampala and the return leg on February 22 in Nairobi.

However, Caf moved to cancel the game after the former Football Kenya Federation office led by Nick Mwendwa wrote to them explaining their unavailability to facilitate and host the game.

Despite Caf cancelling the game and confirming Uganda’s qualification for the tournament’s finals set for Morocco, Kenya through the FKF caretaker committee, which was put in place to run football affairs in the country for six months, maintained the tie will go on as planned.

The caretaker committee further revealed they had written to Caf seeking to have their decision to cancel the fixture rescinded.



However, with eight days remaining before the first leg meeting in Kampala, the African body is yet to respond.

‘We don’t have Caf response yet’

“We have not received any communication from Caf in regards to whether the game will be played or not,” a source within the caretaker committee told GOAL on Wednesday.



“We wrote immediately after their decision [to call off the fixture] but we have not heard from them.”

Meanwhile, a former FKF official, who did not want to be named, has told GOAL the reason the Awcon qualifier may fail to take place as planned.

‘It will be a disaster for caretaker’

“What the caretaker committee did was to write a letter to Caf but what they ought to have done was to appeal against the decision from Caf, those are two different scenarios, so had they appealed; they should have by now received a response from Caf," the source said.

“But instead, they opted to write a letter to Caf requesting the game to go on as earlier planned, Caf does not operate like that, they should have appealed the decision and if Caf fails to respond, then they can lodge a complaint with the Court of Arbitration in Zurich.

“As it stands, it will be difficult for the game to go ahead, and it will be a disaster to the caretaker committee because the women team have been in camp since Caf made the decision to cancel the game, they have been spending taxpayers money, and if the game doesn’t go on, then someone will be in trouble.”

A week ago, Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed visited the Starlets in camp and promised the game will go on as scheduled.