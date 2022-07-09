The 65-year-old American coach claimed the media from the West African nation is always negative about their national team

Nigeria coach Randy Waldrum has apologised for his comments aimed at the media after the Super Falcons defeated Botswana 2-0 in their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations fixture on Thursday.

After losing their opening Group C fixture 2-1 against South Africa, the Super Falcons recovered to win their second against the Mares with goals coming from Ifeoma Onunmou and substitute Christy Ucheibe.

However, after the game, Waldrum labelled Nigeria's media as ‘negative’ by saying in the post-match press conference: “Quite honestly, the media in Nigeria is very negative. We just don’t want that in our camp… we don’t need distractions in our camp.”

The American coach has now stated he holds the press in the highest esteem.

“The comments are regrettable and I withdraw them in entirety. Actually, I will say the statement did not come out the way I intended. I hold the media everywhere, including Nigeria, in high regard and I only wish they could be a little more empathetic to us when we lose or draw matches,” Waldrum said as quoted by Completesports.

“I know Nigerians love their football teams and want the teams to win all the time. They can still be supportive while criticizing us in a constructive way. The truth is that I am keen that nothing distracts the team at this point. I apologize for the way it has come out and the fact that I have hurt a critical sector of Nigerian society.”

Nigeria will next face Burundi in their final group game and the tactician has maintained he will not tinker with the squad for the fixture set for Sunday.

“It is a long tournament. You need to be better every game. This was not the end product; we know we have to build on this as we continue to progress through the tournament,” Waldrum said.

“It was nice to get some players in but we will not do things in a crazy way. We are not through yet, we still have another result we have to get on Sunday so there will be continued evaluation of all the players.”

Banyana Banyana are topping the group with six points from two matches, while the Super Falcons are second on three points. Botswana are third on three while Burundi are last without a point.