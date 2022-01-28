The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) has stated the Crested Carnes have qualified for the 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations following Kenya's withdrawal.

Kenya and Uganda were set to face off in the second round of the Awcon qualifiers, but the reported withdrawal of the former has consequently handed the latter a ticket to the continental showpiece.

Kenya were to host their neighbours on February 17 while the second leg had been scheduled for February 23.

"Uganda senior women’s national football team, the Crested Cranes, will play at this year’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations following the withdrawal of Kenya," Fufa's statement read.

"The Crested Cranes who entered camp this week were supposed to face Kenya in the last qualifying stage next month.

"It should be noted that the Crested Cranes were slated to face off with Harambee Starlets next month, with the first leg scheduled for February 17 and the return leg coming on February 23rd.

Alleged Withdrawal

"However, communication from Caf addressed to Fufa confirmed the withdrawal of Kenya from the qualifiers. The development, therefore, means Uganda qualifies for the 2022 edition that will be held in August in Morocco."

Fufa stated they received the communication from Caf after Kenya wrote to the continental governing body informing them of their withdrawal.

"We regret to inform you that we have just received Kenya FA's correspondence informing us of their withdrawal from Women Awcon- Morocco 2022," read the Caf statement, as per Fufa.

"Consequently, matches 45 and 46 are cancelled, as well as the missions of all designated officials. Uganda are automatically qualified for the next round of the competition."

The Crested Cranes will now feature in the tournament for the second time after their 2000 participation. They had eliminated Ethiopia in the first round of the 2022 qualifiers.

Football matters in Kenya are under a caretaker committee - chaired by retired judge Aaron Ringera - following the dissolution of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) national executive committee.

Recently, the normalisation committee announced the appointment of Alex Alumira as the new coach of the women's national team.

The former Vihiga Queens head coach had already named a provisional squad for the Uganda qualifiers after assuming the coaching reigns.