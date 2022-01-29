Awcon 2022: Kenya and Uganda fixture to go ahead as planned – Amina

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has come out to clarify that Kenya versus Uganda, the 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifying fixture will go ahead as planned.

This is after the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa) revealed on Friday the two-legged qualifier had been postponed after Kenya withdrew, meaning they had earned automatic qualification to the tournament’s final.

Kenya are scheduled to host their neighbours on February 17 while the second leg is planned for February 23.

What did Amina's statement say?

“We have learnt that there is a suspected fraudulent letter that was purportedly written to Cad to withdraw our heroines, Harambee Starlets, from the Africa Women Cup of Nations [Awcon] qualifier against Uganda,” Amina said in a letter obtained by GOAL.

“It should be noted the team is already in camp preparing for the first leg in Kampala, Uganda, on February 17, 2022, and the return leg in Nairobi five days later.

“The Harambee Starlets have worked so hard to get to the last hurdle to the Awcon finals in Morocco later in the year and any attempt to interfere with that must be condemned and not be allowed to succeed.

“Anyone found to have been involved in any such attempt will be held fully accountable.”

Amina has further said they have already mobilised enough resources to help the FKF caretaker committee led by retired Justice Aaron Ringera to ensure the team honours the fixture.

Game under FKF caretaker commitee

“As Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage, we have mobilised every resource under the guidance of the FKF Caretaker Committee led by Justice [Rtd] Aaron Ringera to ensure Harambee Starlets are ready for the fixture against Uganda,” Amina continued.

“The Ministry is doing everything possible to contact the relevant authorities at the Confederation of African Football [Caf] and the world football body, Fifa. Harambee Starlets will continue with their preparations as we seek to correct this misrepresentation.”

On confirming the cancellation, Fufa said they had received a communication from Caf which stated: “We regret to inform you that we have just received Kenya FA's correspondence informing us of their withdrawal from Women Awcon - Morocco 2022.

“Consequently, matches 45 and 46 are cancelled, as well as the missions of all designated officials. Uganda are automatically qualified for the next round of the competition.”

GOAL has already established the letter to Caf from the disbanded FKF was written by former CEO Barry Otieno.

Caf wanted undertaking from FKF

When reached for comment, Otieno admitted to have authored the same, insisting he was only responding to Caf who had sought for their undertaking to host the fixture.



“Caf wrote asking if we will be in charge of the game, and I responded to them saying, we are no longer in office, we were removed by the government and a caretaker committee formed,” Otieno told GOAL.

“So my answer to them was very clear, we cannot handle the game, we are not in a position to handle the game, so at no time did I ask them to cancel the game…no, my response to them was very clear, we cannot handle the game because of the situation we find ourselves in.”