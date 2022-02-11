Awcon 2022: Has Caf sealed Harambee Starlets' fate in Morocco qualifiers?

Kenya are now highly unlikely to face Uganda in an Africa Women's Cup of Nations qualifier after Caf revealed the schedule of the second and final qualifying rounds.

The Harambee Starlets' fate in the qualifiers was thrown into limbo after the Federation of Uganda Football Associations announced they had advanced since Kenya had written to Caf and withdrew.

Even though the caretaker committee, now in charge of football matters in the country after the dissolution of the Football Kenya Federation national executive committee, maintained the team will participate in the qualifiers, the move by Caf to reveal the programme for the next rounds with a mention of Kenya's withdrawal, could only mean the Starlets' fate is sealed altogether.

Alex Alumirah had been appointed to steer the team in the two-legged fixture against the Crested Cranes - the first leg on February 17 in Kampala and the return leg on February 22 in Nairobi.

Caf Stand

"After a first-round that saw heavyweights like Ghana fall, it is now time for the second and final qualifying round for the TotalEnergies, Morocco 2022," Caf's recent statement read.

"The first leg is scheduled for February 16 to 18, 2022 and the return for February 21 to 23. Due to Kenya's withdrawal, Uganda became the first team to officially join hosts Morocco for the final twelve-team tournament. Ten places remain to be filled."

Starlets in Camp

However, as Caf maintains the Harambee Starlets will not take further part in the competition, GOAL understands the players are still in camp preparing for the qualifier against their neighbours.

"Yes, the team is still in camp," a source within the Starlets squad revealed.

"According to the latest information we have, we will play because that is the position of the ministry and the caretaker committee."

Caf's programme of the second and final qualifying rounds:

First leg (16, 17, 18 February 2022)

16.02.2022

13h00 GMT: Burundi – Djibouti (Stade Urukundo, Ngozi)

13h00 GMT: Zambia – Namibia (Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka)

15h30 GMT: Guinea-Bissau – Burkina Faso (Estadio 24 de Setembro, Bissau)

16h30 GMT: Senegal – Mali (Stade Lat-Dior, Thiès)

17.02.2022

15h00 GMT: Togo – Gabon (Stade de Kegue, Lome)

18.02.2022

13h00 GMT: Zimbabwe – Botswana (National Sports Stadium, Harare)

14h00 GMT: South Africa – Algeria (Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg)

14h00 GMT: Tunisia – Equatorial Guinea (Stade de Solimane, Solimane)

14h30 GMT: Cameroon – Gambia (Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde)

15h00 GMT: Nigeria – Ivory Coast (National Stadium, Abuja)