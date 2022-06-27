Wafcon 2022 broadcast details - How to watch and stream in Nigeria, South Africa and Ghana

Ahead of the kick-off in July, GOAL provides all the details you need to know about watching the Super Falcons and your favourite teams in action

The 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, which will be the 14th edition, is set to take place in Morocco between July 2 and July 23.

12 countries are expected to challenge for the prestigious trophy with three stadia in two host cities.

A total of 28 games will be played in the competition across the cities of Rabat and Casablanca.

Interestingly, Wafcon 2022 will also serve as the African qualification for the 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup – with the top four teams qualifying for the global tournament slated for Australia and New Zealand, while two more teams will advance to the inter-confederation play-offs.

Wafcon 2022: Match schedule

Round Date Group Stage July 2, 2022 - July 10, 2022. Quarter-finals July 13, 2022 - July 14, 2022 Repechage July 17, 2022 Semi-finals July 18, 2022 Third place/Final July 22-23, 2022

How to watch Wafcon 2022 on TV & live stream in Nigeria

The Super Falcons' games at the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations will be broadcast live on SuperSport, and they should be available online courtesy of the NFF streaming platform.

Other fixtures in the competition will be live on SuperSport.

Nigeria TV channel

Online stream SuperSport GrandStand NFF TV SuperSport PSL Caf YouTube

Nigeria fixtures at Wafcon 2021

The Super Falcons are paired against South Africa, Botswana, and Burundi in Group C as they aim to defend their title in Morocco.

Aside from that, they have their sights set on qualifying for the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup billed for Australia and New Zealand.

Fixture Date Venue July 4 Nigeria vs South Africa Stade Moulay Hassan, Rabat July 7 Nigeria vs Botswana Stade Moulay Hassan, Rabat July 10 Nigeria vs Burundi Stade Moulay Hassan, Rabat

How to watch Wafcon 2022 on TV & live stream in South Africa

Thanks to the participation of Desiree Ellis’ Banyana Banyana, football fans in South Africa will have access to live matches in Morocco as SuperSport will broadcast all matches.

SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202 will beam the matches live as well as SuperSport Variety 3 channel 208.

SuperSport Variety 3 also has been dedicated to Wafcon content ranging from game highlights, with the focus on the big stars on magazine shows.

SABC 1 are also expected to broadcast live.

SA TV channel Online stream SuperSport Variety 3 channel 208 DStv.com/DStv Now App https://www.showmax.com SABC 1 Caf YouTube

South Africa fixtures at Wafcon 2022

Banyana Banyana are paired against Nigeria, Burundi, and Botswana in Group C as they aspire to win their maiden title as well as qualify for the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup

Fixture Date Venue July 4 South Africa vs Nigeria Stade Moulay Hassan, Rabat July 7 South Africa vs Burundi Stade Moulay Hassan, Rabat July 10 South Africa vs Botswana Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium

How to watch Wafcon 2022 on TV & live stream in Ghana

Although Ghana will not be participating in the biennial African Women's showpiece, they are expected not to be left out of enjoying the competition's exciting moments.

All things being equal, national broadcaster Ghana Television (GTV) should be leading the free-to-air coverage in Ghana.

Also, the matches should be shown on their 24-hour sports channel GTV Sports Plus.

Paid TV outfit SuperSport will broadcast live all matches at the tournament. The games will also be available on streaming outfit Showmax.



Ghana TV channel Online stream GTV, GTV Sports Plus DStv.com/DStv Now App https://www.showmax.com

How can I watch Wafcon 2022 from the rest of Africa?

The Women's Africa Cup of Nations can be watched across Africa's major sports news channels.

If you are unable to watch, GOAL will have all the latest news as it happens in Morocco.