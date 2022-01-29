Awcon 2021: FKF letter on Kenya vs Uganda match could have ruined careers - Mbarak

Twaha Mbarak has condemned the decision by the disbanded Football Kenya Federation to write to Caf over the upcoming 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifying fixture between Kenya and Uganda.

The Harambee Starlets are scheduled to host their neighbours Crested Cranes on February 17 while the second leg is planned for February 23.

However, it emerged on Friday the game has been called off by Caf and awarded to Uganda after FKF allegedly wrote to them saying they are not in a position to organize the same.

What did Mbarak say?

“It is shocking that a Kenyan could betray his country and ruin the careers of many young girls who were yearning to use the continental assignment to showcase their talent and develop their career,” Mbarak, who is aspiring to head the federation, told GOAL.

“We condemn the act using the strongest terms possible and call upon the government to take serious action against the former FKF officials who inhumanly decided to kill the promising talent of our young girls.

“This is the main reason why order and discipline need to be enforced in the soccer fraternity in the country. For some time, Kenya has been unlucky to have selfish leaders who have no passion for the game and lack patriotism resulting in the pathetic state of football in our country.”

Mbarak continued: “We call upon the FKF caretaker committee to fast track the process of elections in order to arrest the state of confusion that some ousted officials use to frustrate the process. They are trying to worsen the already bad situation surrounding our beautiful game.

“We urge the soccer lovers in our country to fully rally behind the FKF caretaker committee by fast-tracking the compliance process putting into consideration the February 24 deadline.”

Earlier on Saturday, the government through Cabinet Secretary for Sports Amina Mohamed confirmed the game has not been cancelled and will go ahead as planned.

“We have learnt that there is a suspected fraudulent letter that was purportedly written to Cad to withdraw our heroines, Harambee Starlets, from the Africa Women Cup of Nations [Awcon] qualifier against Uganda,” Amina said in a letter obtained by GOAL.

“It should be noted the team is already in camp preparing for the first leg in Kampala, Uganda, on February 17, 2022, and the return leg in Nairobi five days later.

“The Harambee Starlets have worked so hard to get to the last hurdle to the Awcon finals in Morocco later in the year and any attempt to interfere with that must be condemned and not be allowed to succeed.

“As Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage, we have mobilised every resource under the guidance of the FKF Caretaker Committee led by Justice [Rtd] Aaron Ringera to ensure Harambee Starlets are ready for the fixture against Uganda.

“The Ministry is doing everything possible to contact the relevant authorities at the Confederation of African Football [Caf] and the world football body, Fifa. Harambee Starlets will continue with their preparations as we seek to correct this misrepresentation.”