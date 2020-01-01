Awcon 2020: Kenya & Tanzania to renew rivalry as Uganda face Burundi in qualifiers
Kenya and Tanzania are set to renew their long-time rivalry once more after they were paired to face off in the Africa Women Cup of Nations (Awcon) first-round encounters.
The Harambee Starlets will travel to Dar es Salaam for the first leg match before hosting their opponents later as Caf has scheduled the ties to be played from April 6 to April 14, 2020. The second-round games are expected to be staged between June 1 and June 9.
The winner between Kenya and Tanzania will either face the Democratic Republic of the Congo or Sao Tome & Principe in the second-round matches.
The second-round winner will get a ticket to participate in the 12-team competition which will be held between November 28 and December 12, 2020.
Kenya will be fighting to return to the continental showpiece since the 2016 event which was held in Cameroon. They missed 2018's edition after they were eliminated by Equatorial Guinea.
Meanwhile, Uganda will entertain neighbours Burundi as they hope to qualify for the continental competition for the first time. Faridah Bulega will lead her charges to Bujumbura for the first leg encounter before hosting them later.
South Africa, Equatorial Guinea, Cameroon, Morocco, Mali, Ghana, Nigeria and Ivory Coast have been given byes from the first round.
The host of the tournament is yet to be confirmed since DR Congo withdrew as the designated host.
Nigeria are the current champions and will hope to defend the title once the 12th edition of the tournament kicks off.
Other fixtures:
Zambia vs Mozambique
Zimbabwe vs Mauritius
Malawi vs Eswatini
Namibia vs Botswana
Gabon vs the Central Africa Republic
DR Congo vs Sao Tome & Principe
Ethiopia vs Djibouti
Liberia vs Senegal
Guinea Bissau vs The Gambia
Togo vs Niger
Algeria vs Burkina Faso