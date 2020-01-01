Awcon 2020: Harambee Starlets to play Chile and Northern Ireland in friendlies - Mwendwa

The federation chief says the high-profile test matches will help the women team in their quest for a slot in the continental competition

Football Federation (FKF) President Nick Mwendwa has revealed they have lined up high-profile friendly matches for Harambee Starlets ahead of African Women Nations (Awcon) qualifiers.

Mwendwa said the women national team will play against , and in bid to get the best test matches before facing for the first round of qualifications.

According to Caf, those qualifications will be played between April 6-14 as nations battle to get slots in the 12-team competition which will be held between November 28 and December 12, 2020.

“For the first time, we are preparing Harambee Starlets to face Chile, Northern Ireland and Ghana and all these are preparations efforts for the Awcon qualifications. We also want them, hopefully, to participate in the 2023 Women's World Cup,” Mwendwa told Citizen TV.

“We want to qualify for the World Cup because it would be our first fete as a nation. We know the target is high but we hope to achieve it after all.”

Mwendwa also spoke about Harambee Stars (Afcon) third qualifier match against Comoros on March 25.

“For Harambee Stars, we are preparing to host this mega encounter at Kasarani and we will need fans to help the team get at least three points against Comoros,” he added.

The administrator revealed his hope of Kenya reaching the second round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers. Harambee Stars are in Group E with , Mali and Rwanda.

“In the World Cup qualifiers, I am sure we can be number one and qualify for the second round of qualifications,” he said.

“It is possible for Kenya to qualify for the World Cup and if it is not possible to let us prepare the junior players and see that they qualify for the other World Cup editions.”

As FKF is gearing towards the March polls, Mwendwa said it is encouraging that matches can run smoothly even though much focus is on the anticipated repeat elections.

“What makes me happier is that football is going on unlike in the previous administrations when it had to halt during the electioneering period.”

Mwendwa is the only candidate cleared to vie for the FKF presidency again.