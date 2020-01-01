Awaziem returns for Leganes in Real Betis draw

The Nigerian defender returned to the Cucumber Growers' defence after serving a suspension for five yellow cards in the Spanish top-flight

Chidozie Awaziem featured for in their goalless draw against in Sunday's encounter.

The Super Eagles defender, who is on a season-long loan from , played the entire duration as the spoils were shared at Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

The fixture was Awaziem's 15th outing in La Liga this campaign after serving a one-game ban, while Kenneth Omeruo was suspended after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season against last Saturday.

Despite grabbing a point at home, 19th-placed Leganes still remain in the relegation zone with 19 points after 24 games.

Omeruo is expected to join Awaziem in Javier Aguirre's team on February 22 when they visit .