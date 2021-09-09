Awaziem: I did not have to think about Alanyaspor move

The Super Eagles defender has expressed his enthusiasm to help the Bulent Korkmaz’s men achieve their objectives this season

Nigeria international Chidozie Awaziem has vowed to give everything towards helping Alanyaspor achieve their goals.

The 24-year-old joined the Turkish Super Lig side on loan from Portuguese club Boavista until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

Awaziem's presence is projected to boost the club’s backline after losing two of their last league games in the current campaign.

Addressing media during his unveiling on Thursday, the Super Eagle disclosed he did not have a second thought before joining the club while expressing his zeal to give his best at the Bahcesehir Okullari Stadium.



"I'm very happy to be welcomed like this and I'm glad I came to such a beautiful place,” Awaziem was quoted by Alanyaspor website.

“I have been hearing about Alanyaspor's name and achievements for a long time so, I didn't think about it when the offer came in. I agreed immediately.

“No one doubts that I will give anything to achieve the goals. I have a structure that gives everything on the field.”

Meanwhile, club president Hasan Cavusoglu has no doubt about the African star’s ability to help the squad.

"Awaziem left after the Nigeria game and arrived in Alanya last night. He's a footballer we believe will contribute to our team,” he said.

“It's not easy to transfer players like that. He almost came to Besiktas recently, but he got lucky. We think we make a very good team.

“I believe that Alanyaspor will return to its old days with our new manager.

“We lost two games, but we're still in the league. With Awaziem, the technical team and the Alanyaspor community, we will strive to bring our team to its rightful place together.

“Awaziem is now a part of Alanyaspor. We're together until the end of the season. I think we will have a good season."

The Enugu-born centre-back is expected to make his debut when Alanyaspor host Giresunspor on Monday evening.

On the international scene, Awaziem was also part of Rohr's squad for the 2018 Fifa World Cup in Russia and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt where they finished third.