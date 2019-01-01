Awaziem and En-Nesyri help Leganes end four-game winless run in La Liga

The African stars were on parade from start to finish to help Javier Aguirre's side bag their first league win since October

's Chidozie Awaziem and 's Youssef En-Nesyri played significant roles in ' 3-2 win over on Sunday.

Awaziem put in a decent shift in the heart of the hosts' defence while En-Nesyri was a constant threat to Celta Vigo and grabbed an assist in the fixture.

The African stars were in action for 90 minutes but Kenneth Omeruo watched on from the bench as they secured their second win of the season after 16 matches.

Their last victory was against Mallorca on October 26 while their last four league games ended in three losses and a draw.

Sunday's victory at the Estadio Municipal de Butarque moved Javier Aguirre's men up from the base of the Spanish top-flight standings, although they level on points with bottom-placed .

Next up for Leganes is trip to Deportivo for Friday's encounter.