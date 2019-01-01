Away goals a motivation for Harambee Starlets against Malawi – Juma

The assistant coach believes the Kenya national women’s team is ready for their decisive match in Machakos on Sunday

Harambee Starlets assistant head coach Jackeline Juma has admitted the team is motivated by the away goals they scored against Malawi in the Olympic qualifiers.

Although the Kenyan team was defeated 3-2 in the first leg in Blantyre, Juma says the two goals scored would act as a motivating factor when they host their opponents on Sunday.

Harambee Starlets have been holding training sessions at Kenyatta Stadium since arriving from Malawi. The return leg is expected to be played behind closed doors at the same venue.

“The two away goals are a motivation for us to win it here [at home]. We are looking forward to a win and I am confident we will get it,” Juma told reporters.

Harambee Starlets forward Mwanahalima Adam also confirmed her teammates are motivated ahead of the match.

“It was tough playing away from home but we pushed ourselves and picked up something from the match,” Adam said.

“I am asking all our fans to stand with us as much as the match will be behind closed doors. It won’t be easy but we are motivated to get a win.”

Meanwhile, Malawi’s head coach Abel Mkandawire said they are also prepared for the Sunday showdown.

“We have prepared as we did in the first game and we know this is all a different match but all in all we are very much ready to meet our colleagues,” Mkandawire told reporters.

The coach added the She-Flames will accept the outcome of the decisive match.

“I know they will come with a different approach and will also enjoy the home advantage but we also have our own approach to the game,” he added.

“What remains is to go onto the pitch and see what the result will be like.

“Anything in football can happen and whatever result we get from the match we will accept it.”

The aggregate winner will face either or Gabon in the third round of qualifications.