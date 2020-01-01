Avire to Tanta SC: ‘Whatever ages it takes, Sofapaka will get justice’ – Kalekwa

The Batoto ba Mungu boss insist they will never rest in their quest to win the transfer case surrounding their top striker

president Elly Kalekwa has maintained they have not reached an agreement with Egyptian club Tanta SC to field striker John Avire.

The Harambee Stars forward has been at the centre of a transfer saga since last year after he snuck away from the Kenyan club and tried to force a move to the Egyptian top division side.

On Tuesday, Tanta confirmed they had received a provisional International Transfer Certificate (ITC) from Fifa to start fielding the player, a decision Kalekwa now says they are not aware of and will continue to fight for their justice even if “it takes two years or even ages.”

More teams

“All we know our case against Avire move to Tanta is still with Fifa, we have not agreed that they start using the player, we don’t know what the club is talking about, as Sofapaka we are not aware but we hear Fifa have said he plays so it is not us as [Sofapaka],” Kalekwa told Goal on Friday.

“Fifa are saying instead of the player staying in the cold, we allow him to play but when their league ends, then Avire will return to Sofapaka and if they want to sign the player then we will put the figure we want but not what is being quoted.

“We have never asked for Sh4million or 10million for his services, I don’t know where that figure is coming from, we will put our right figure when the player returns to and when a team comes for his services.

“Fifa have allowed the player to turn out for Tanta, they have given him an ITC which I have never seen given to any player, they have cooked their things and now the club wants to use the player, I don’t know where Fifa got the rules from, it seems Tanta got an influencer inside Fifa who has helped them to get the provisional ITC but we will not accept.

“The case will turn against both Fifa and Tanta if they try to use laws which are not in the game, what Fifa are doing is not right, they are trying to get the issue solved through short cuts but in the end, it will expose them badly, our case will continue until I get justice, even if it takes two years or ages from now, we will get justice.”

Kalekwa continued: “And the moment if Tanta proceeds to field the player, I know Fifa will take action because they already have our case, things will change the moment they field the player, I will not take the decision on the punishment that will be meted to the club but Fifa will definitely do something because they already have the case with them.

“I know Fifa have so many departments, they can even decide to create departments because of the interest of Tanta, to try help Tanta get the player, but all those short cuts will not work, it will backfire on them, we are watching them and I know Sofapaka will get justice.”

Kalekwa gave a good example of former Kenyan player John Njoroge, who left Yanga SC to sign for Sofapaka but later won a legal tussle with the Tanzanian giants, who were ordered to pay him Sh1million.

Article continues below

“For example, when Njoroge abruptly left Yanga, he filed a case against the club for wrongful dismissal and what I know it took several years before Yanga were fined by Fifa and asked to pay him heavily, and they ended up paying the player," Kalekwa continued.

“It will be the same case with Avire, [Sofapaka] are not in a hurry, I am not financially broke or hungry to say I don’t have money for food, a case can take even two years but one day, even if it is ten years from now, I will get the justice, whatever they try to do even if using short cuts, let them continue, but I know I am following the rules as stipulated by Fifa and one day I will smile again."

Avire was among the players who featured for the Harambee Stars at the 2019 finals held in , where Kenya failed to make it past the group stage after losing to and but managed to get a win against .