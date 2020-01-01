Avire: Kenya forward signs for Aswan SC in Egypt despite Sofapaka stand

The Harambee stars forward has changed clubs in Egypt despite Batoto ba Mungu claiming he still belongs to them

striker John Avire has reportedly moved clubs in after signing for Aswan SC.

The forward, who left another Egyptian side Tanta SC last October and has been unattached, has been unveiled by the club, who features in the Egyptian Premier League side based in Aswan city.

But despite the latest development, President Elly Kalekwa has maintained they are not aware of the transfer.

“I don’t know if John [Avire] has moved clubs in , you are the one just telling me about the transfer, I don’t know anything, allow me to find out then I will get back with a proper answer,” Kalekwa told Goal when asked whether he was aware Avire had moved to Aswan.

Sofapaka have insisted that Avire still belongs to them and they have even said he will have to honour the one and a half year contract which he wasted while playing for Tanta.

The Harambee Stars striker left Kenyan Premier League ( ) side Batoto ba Mungu under unclear circumstances to sign for Egyptian club Tanta SC last year, a move the former immediately contested and even filed a case with Fifa.

In a recent interview, Kalekwa told Goal: “Our battle to have John [Avire] play for us is still on, it is a must whether he likes it or not we get justice, in fact, this is the right time because his contract with Sofapaka is now coming to an end.

“He doesn’t have a contract with any team, he has a contract with Sofapaka, he has absconded duty for one and half years now, the contract he had with Sofapaka will end in December, but he has not been on duty for one year and a half.

“Avire must come back, he should plan and return home, to play and see through his contract, there is no short cut about this, I think he knows this very well, and even his agent [if he has one], understands the same, without that, whoever signs him from December, then they will have to pay Sofapaka a transfer fee.”

Avire, who made two appearances for Harambee Stars in the 2019 Afcon finals held in Egypt, was at the centre of a transfer tussle involving his parent club Sofapaka and former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Secretary-General Robert Muthomi.

Sofapaka accused Muthomi of allegedly engineering the striker's move to North Africa without their consent, a move that prompted him to step aside.

Avire’s new club Aswan currently plays in the Egyptian Premier League, the highest league in the Egyptian football league system. Aswan was founded on January 1, 1930, and it's the biggest team in town, and its opponent is Al Nasr Lel Taa'den SC.

The team first appeared in the Premier League in the 1990–91 season, while the last season was in 2016–17 and the longest spell the team spent in the Premier league was for only three consecutive seasons (from 1996–97 to 1998–99).