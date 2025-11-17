Austria vs Bosnia-Herzegovina World Cup Qualifier tickets: Dates, ticket prices & more

Football fever is set to grip Europe as Austria prepares to host Bosnia-Herzegovina in a crucial World Cup 2026 Qualifier. Whether you're a die-hard fan of the Das Team or supporting the Dragons, securing your seat at the Ernst Happel Stadion in Vienna is an absolute must.

Austria, often showcasing a blend of tactical discipline and attacking flair, will be looking to leverage their home advantage in front of a passionate crowd. Bosnia-Herzegovina, known for their resilient spirit and star players, will undoubtedly pose a significant challenge, making this fixture one of the most exciting on the qualifying calendar.

GOAL has all the essential information you need to know about purchasing tickets for this showdown, from key dates and venues to the best places to find affordable tickets.

When is Austria vs Bosnia-Herzegovina?

The eagerly awaited World Cup 2026 Qualifier between Austria and Bosnia-Herzegovina is scheduled for:

Date Name Location Tickets Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 20:45 CET Austria vs Bosnia-Herzegovina Ernst Happel Stadion, Vienna, Austria Tickets from €144

Where to buy Austria vs Bosnia-Herzegovina tickets?

Historically, tickets for Austrian national team matches are made available through the Austrian Football Association (ÖFB) website or via official club partners for general sale.

Fans are advised to keep a close eye on the ÖFB's official announcements for precise pre-sale dates and general sale information.

For those who miss out on the initial general sale or are looking for specific seating arrangements, the secondary ticket market offers alternative options.

Last-minute tickets are available on platforms such as Viagogo, SeatPick and Ticombo. While these platforms often provide a wide selection of tickets, prices can fluctuate based on demand, seating category, and proximity to the match date.

When purchasing from secondary sites, always review the seller's terms and conditions, and consider purchasing tickets that offer clear views and are guaranteed in pairs if you're attending with a companion. For away fans, specific designated sectors are typically allocated, so check organizer instructions carefully before buying.

For a more premium matchday experience, hospitality packages might be available through the ÖFB or official partners. These packages often include prime seating, access to VIP lounges, complimentary food and beverages, and other exclusive perks. While these come at a higher price point, they offer an unparalleled way to enjoy the game in comfort and style. Details on hospitality options are usually released closer to the event date and can be found on the official ÖFB website.

How much are Austria vs Bosnia-Herzegovina tickets?

You can find tickets for the Austria vs Bosnia-Herzegovina match starting from as low as €48. These cheapest tickets are typically found in the upper tiers or behind the goals, which, while offering a different perspective, still provide an incredible live football experience and the chance to be part of the roaring crowd.

Prices can range widely:

As mentioned, expect to find entry-level tickets starting around. These are often in sections like the Shortside Upper Tier or other value-focused areas.For better views, such as in the Longside Upper Tier or lower categories along the sidelines, prices can typically range fromTickets in prime locations, such as the Longside Lower Tier or Category 1 seats, will command higher prices, potentially starting fromand going upwards. Hospitality packages, offering exclusive amenities, can run into several hundred euros, reflecting the enhanced matchday experience.Tickets for the away fan section might have specific pricing and availability rules. For example, some platforms show away fan section tickets starting around €169 for this match.

It's important to remember that prices on resale platforms are dynamic and can change rapidly. Factors such as how close the match date is, team performance leading up to the game, and overall demand will influence the final cost.