Aussems: Why AFC Leopards deserved victory against Wazito FC

The Belgian explains Ingwe dominated their game on Saturday and despite coming from behind, they deserved to win

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems has lauded his charges for a good display which handed them a 2-1 comeback win against Wazito FC in an FKF Premier League fixture on Saturday.

Michael Owino had put the hosts in front, but a goal from Bienvenue Shaka and Elvis Rupia's penalty ensured Ingwe emerged as winners after losing the previous game against Mathare United.

The Belgian tactician has said while AFC created many scoring chances, Wazito only managed one shot on target hence his side deserved to carry the day at Ruaraka grounds.

What has been said?

“I think like the last game [defeat against Mathare United], we made a very good performance, but we were just punished by an individual mistake then and that happens and I told my players, guys keep playing because it is out playstyle so we kept playing, we had a lot of chances but Wazito only had one chance,” Aussems told Goal after the game.

“We dominated the game and even if we scored at the last stages to win the game, it is totally deserved, we deserved to carry the day.

“I also told you earlier before this game the result was also our expectations for next week, I wanted my players to work for 45 or 60 minutes normally and after I had to make some substitutions, and you know changes can work or not work, so I hope on Wednesday and on Sunday we will have the same chances and win our matches.”

AFC came from a goal down

In the 35th minute, Wazito opened the score after Benjamin Ochan failed to stop Kevin Kimani's free-kick - Johnstone Omurwa collected the rebound and passed it to Owino, who slotted it home.

After the half-time break, Aussems made two changes as Isaac Kipyegon - the new captain - made way for Clyde Senaji, while Rupia - Kipyegon's assistant - replaced Odhiambo in the 46th minute.

Article continues below

The changes re-energised AFC Leopards, especially on the attacking front, and the local heavyweights equalised through Shaka’s effort in the 58th minute.

Aussems made further changes a minute after the hour mark, introducing Peter Thiong'o and Marvin Nabwire for Olilo and Eugene Mukangula, respectively and after applying pressure on Wazito continuously, AFC won an 89th-minute penalty which was converted by Rupia to make the score 2-1.

The win helped Ingwe to stay above rivals and reigning champions Gor Mahia - who were defeated by Western Stima - and are now third on the log with 40 points, four behind leaders Tusker.