Aussems: What matters for AFC Leopards is to be at the top when season ends

The Belgian tactician insists he will not put his players under any pressure to win title maintaining they will take it a game at a time

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems has stated it is not important for his team to be at the top of the table at the halfway stage but what matters is where they end the FKF Premier League season.

The Belgian tactician has maintained being at the top of the table at the halfway stage does not matter.

“Being top of the table at the halfway point is not important, what is important is where we will be at the end of the season,” Aussems said. “What is impressive is we are almost at the top of the Premier League, but we still have a lot to improve.”

Aussems has further said he is not under any pressure to win the league title despite Ingwe going for 23 years without clinching the crown.

The former Simba SC tactician has further said he will not put any pressure on his players with regards to winning the title but his philosophy is to take it a game at a time.

“We are focused on the second leg of the season and doing well. We know that we will win some games, we will lose some, but we just need to take it a match at a time. I have a young team and it is not a good idea to put pressure on them. We will focus on training and doing things right,” the Belgian continued.

Looking back at the victory against Nzoia, the coach was happy with the three points but not pleased with the performance.

Article continues below

“The most important thing is the three points but I believe in this kind of game we should have won by a bigger margin. We had opportunities to score but we were not efficient in front of goal.

“It is very dangerous because, in some games, we might concede. We were lucky not to concede against Nzoia but we need to be better.”

Ingwe players have been promised houses by the club’s chairman if they win the title this season and are currently sitting second on the 18-team table with 32 points from 15 matches while Tusker are at the top with 37 points from 17 matches.