Aussems to AFC Leopards fans: 'Who has never made a mistake?'

AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems has requested fans to support the players and stop castigating them after the weekend's disappointing outing against Kariobangi Sharks.

The two teams met in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League on Saturday with the Slum Boys coming from a goal down to defeat the 13-time champions 3-1 on a soggy Kasarani Stadium pitch.

It was a result that ended Ingwe's six-match unbeaten run in the Kenyan top-tier while for the hosts, it revived their hopes to challenge for the league in the ongoing campaign.

What happened on Saturday?

Experienced midfielder Eugene Mukangula put Leopards ahead with a rocket from about 25-yards. However, the advantage lasted for just six minutes as the hosts pulled level. Poor defending allowed Julius Masaba to equalize and ensure the teams went into the half-time break level.

In the 67th minute, Fortune Omoto managed to dance past the defenders before teeing up Felix Oluoch who did not hesitate to beat Levis Opiyo at his near-post.

Moments later, a seemingly harmless cross from the left slipped through Opiyo's hands, and the waiting Eric Mmata had no problem finding the back of the net to make it three for his team.

Fans did not spare the players and went on to express their harsh feelings in various ways. They were not impressed with the manner their team conceded the goals.

Aussems defends the players

Former Simba SC coach has now taken to his social media account to ask fans to support their players and stop blaming them for the Saturday loss since everyone is vulnerable to making mistakes.

"Despite a good collective performance, after six unbeaten games, we lost [on Saturday] due to individual mistakes, but that's part of the game! Who has never made a mistake? So [Leopards] fans, keep supporting your players. They need you to build a bright future!" Aussems posted.

After the loss, Leopards are placed 14th on the table with 14 points from as many matches having won three, drawn five and lost six games.