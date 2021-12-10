Aussems slams AFC Leopards: Posta Rangers was Ingwe's 'worst game' under Belgian

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems was left disappointed with his charges despite managing a 1-0 win over Posta Rangers on Thursday in their Football Kenya Federation Premier League assignment.

Washington Munene scored the only goal at Nyayo Stadium to help his team end their five-match losing streak in the Kenyan top tier.

While saying the win was a welcome change of fortunes, the Belgian was disappointed with how his team played in what he described as favourable conditions.

'I am disappointed'

"This is one of our worst games since I joined Leopards but we won. We lost the last five matches but we controlled the game, we played very well, we performed well but on Thursday we did not," Aussems told GOAL.

I think it is because we scored early and the players had that fear [of losing] and in the second half, we wanted to defend and protect the goal.

"To be honest with you, I am disappointed with the performance especially in a good pitch like [Nyayo] but happy for the result and guys because they did not give up. The most important thing is the three points.

"I am not surprised that we lost five matches in a row, we lost 16 players and some players joined us about three to four hours before the closure of the transfer window.

"We work with a lot of young players, so it takes time. I knew it was possible to get those defeats in a row, and I know my team, we can win five matches in a row as well."

'I am not focusing on opponents'

On Sunday, Ingwe will be playing bottom-placed Vihiga Bullets aiming at building on Thursday's win.

The former Simba SC coach is optimistic of a good display from his players and another three points.

"However it was important for us to get a win on Thursday because it helped in easing the pressure on players and everybody involved and I hope on Sunday we can now keep on performing like we used to and not the way we did against Rangers," Aussems stated.

"I don't care about my opponents, I am focusing on my players, we know we are going to play a team that was promoted this season and it will be difficult since we don't have a large number of players.

Article continues below

"The most important is to break the blackest [losing] spree I will say, and build on the win."

Ingwe are 13th with seven points while Vihiga Bullets are at the bottom with just one.