Aussems reveals why Simba SC need preparation matches

The coach says the two teams will help his squad get much-needed match fitness during the international break

Simba SC head coach Patrick Aussems has explained why the club has lined up three friendly matches during the upcoming international break.

The Msimbazi Reds will face 's FC on October 12 at National Stadium in Dar es Salaam before a date with Mashujaa FC two days later at Lake Tanganyika Stadium.

Simba will then encounter Burundian champions Aigle Noir on October 16 before resuming their league duties.

“We can surely not be tactical enough because we are missing about six players who were included in their national teams now and as such it will be a chance for the players who have not been playing regularly to showcase what they have and can do,” Aussems told Daily News.

“We just have to help these players up their tempo and rhythm because they have not been able to play regularly.”

The Belgian tactician also discussed why his players have been restricted to indoor training for the last few days in Dar es Salaam.

“The players are responding well to gym exercises which we have been forced to do after heavy downpour affected our outdoor training plans,” he concluded.

Simba will return to league action against Kinondoni Municipal Council (KMC FC) on October 19th before concluding the month's assignments with a match against Azam FC.

The Vodacom Premier League (VPL) reigning champions are leading the 20-team competition with 12 points and are yet to drop a point this season.

Their match against Azam is tipped to be their first major test this season as they hope to defend the title for a record third time in a row.