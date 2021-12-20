Aussems points out AFC Leopards' weakness after draw vs FC Talanta in FKF-PL

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems feels that converting their chances is a problem for his side.

On Sunday, the 13-time Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions registered a second consecutive draw in the top tier when they drew with FC Talanta. It was Ingwe who opened the scoring after 10 minutes courtesy of youngster Daniel Musamali's goal.

The debutants replied almost immediately after the restart through former Gor Mahia attacker Edwin Lavatsa.

'We lack efficiency'

"When you are not able to win, you try and ensure you don't lose. I cannot score for my players, unfortunately, because we had a lot of opportunities and didn't use them," Aussems told GOAL.

"We conceded a goal after 40 seconds, in the second half, and after that, we threw everything at them but could not score. We lack efficiency in front of the goal, it is something we have been working on but we will still give our best to improve in that area.

"I have a philosophy, but when I see those teams playing long balls, kick and rush and they get a point, I get tempted to tell my players to use the same technique but that is football from 30 years ago.

"But we will keep going, we will keep playing and the most important thing is to create scoring opportunities. When you don't create opportunities it means something is going wrong, but when you do, it is all about efficiency."

What did Kenyatta say?

FC Talanta coach Ken Kenyatta was satisfied with the point collected by his side, but refuted claims his charges sat back after getting the equalizer.

"Both teams played a good game despite drawing and we all know in football we have three results; a draw, a win, and a loss. We managed to get a draw which is not a bad thing for us, we have to accept it, go back to planning for the next game," the tactician said.

"It is not that we did not want to get another goal after equalizing, those are just the moments in football. Sometimes it happens like that, the main thing is that at least we collected a point."

Leopards are currently 15th on the table with 10 points while Talanta are seventh with 16.