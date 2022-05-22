Aussems lauds AFC Leopards character after comeback against Talanta

AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems has lauded his players’ character after fighting for a 3-2 win over Talanta FC in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League on Saturday.

Brian Yakhama and Kevintom Machika scored for Ken Kenyatta’s Talanta, while Aussems’ side got their goals from Victor Omuse’s brace – his second came deep in stoppage time – and Tedian Esilaba.

"We won 3-2 but we put ourselves in trouble," Aussems Tweeted. "Fortunately, we didn't give up and we kept believing in it. We showed character! It's also a way to win matches!

"These boys learn and progress weeks after weeks. I will keep eyes on them."

pic.twitter.com/LV2pjOweth — Patrick Aussems (@PatrickAussems) May 21, 2022

In the second round of the Premier League, AFC Leopards have shown stability that was not seen in the first round and have moved to the 10th position after 29 games after initially flirting with relegation.

They are unbeaten in the last three games, against Gor Mahia, KCB, and Talanta, since losing their match against Tusker by a margin of 2-1 on April 24.

Meanwhile, Talanta reportedly did not train for two days before their match against AFC Leopards, as per Mozzart Sports.

"We did not train on Thursday and Friday because of salary issues. We have not been paid our salaries for two months. There are also bonus arrears. The office has been making promises which they are yet to fulfill," a source within the club revealed to the publication.

"For the last three days we had not trained, until the day's game, we just showed up for the match. We played this game without training.

"This is because there were some technicalities that I cannot discuss in public. Those are in-house issues and they are beyond me, but the truth is you cannot win a match without training. What you do in training is what you show on a match day.

"But we have lost and we now focus on our game. This is behind us, it is history."