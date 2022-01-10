Aussems impressed with AFC Leopards' fans turn-out despite an unexpected result vs Nzoia Sugar

AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems was left impressed with the club's fans who turned up at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday to support the team in a 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Nzoia Sugar.

The custodian had expressed his disappointment in the previous match after just a handful of the fans turned up to witness the 13-time Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions claim a 1-0 win over Nairobi City Stars.

The ex-Simba SC tactician believes the presence of fans in the stadium will help the youngsters in the team.

'I am happy to see you'

"[The draw was] not the expected result, but [it was our] sixth undefeated match," Aussems posted on his official social media account.

"Great things take time, consistency needs experience. Your support will help those young players a lot. So l am happy to see you, Ingwe's fans, back at the stadium. Thank you so much."

On Sunday, Kevin Juma needed seven minutes to get the visitors in front after several attempts.

It was a goal that made Leopards increase their tempo in search of an equalizer. They eventually did in the 33rd minute courtesy of the experienced Eugene Mukangula.

Despite the many creating chances in the second half, the hosts lacked the cutting edge and the composure in the final third and ended up sharing the spoils.

The point gained left Leopards in the 14th position with as many points from the 13 games played. The Nairobi-based team has recorded three wins this season, five draws and as many losses. They have further scored nine goals and conceded 12.

After the hard-earned point, the Sugar Millers leap-frogged Wazito FC to 15th on the table with nine points. They have recorded a single win this season, six draws and six losses as well.

The Peter Gin-coached side have also scored 10 goals and conceded 17 in the process.

Ingwe will be away to seventh-placed Kariobangi Sharks in their next top-tier assignments while Nzoia are set to host Wazito at Sudi Stadium.