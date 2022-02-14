Aussems hits out at 'completely incompetent' referee after AFC Leopards victory

AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems has claimed the referee that took charge of their Sunday Football Kenya Federation Premier League game was 'incompetent'.

Ingwe fought back and registered a 3-1 win against the Mailmen, who had taken a first-half lead, but the tactician - who dedicated the victory to their slain number one fan, Isaac Juma - also further expressed his feelings on the condition of the pitch.

Brian Wanyama, Kaycie Odhiambo and Washington Munene scored the goals that saw the former league champions avoid a defeat as they struggle to climb up the ladder after a poor start to the season. While Odhiambo's goal was his first for Ingwe, Wanyama recorded the second for the senior side.

"I would like to dedicate this victory to [Isaac] Juma, Ingwe fan number one! Despite a field unworthy of a professional league and a referee completely incompetent, the boys did it for you! RIP Isaac," the former Simba SC coach tweeted.

Aussems was red-carded after his fierce protest when Calvin Odongo broke the deadlock.

Ingwe, who have not lost in their last four games, also dedicated the victory at Thika Stadium to Juma, who was laid to rest over the weekend.

"Today's [Sunday's] win is dedicated to none other than our fallen soldier, Isaac Juma. May you dance with the angels, Isaac," tweeted the local giants.

Today's WIN is dedicated to none other than our fallen soldier, Isaac Juma.



The victory - which gave the giants their 24th point of the season after 18 games - means they have done the double over Posta Rangers, who are yet to record a win in the post-Stanley Okumbi era. Okumbi left the club as he is set to pursue further studies in Germany.

As Aussems attempts to build a stable AFC Leopards side, they were recently slapped with a Fifa ban after they were unable to fully pay former defender Soter Kayumba an outstanding debt.

The Rwandan defender sought the intervention of the football governing body after AFC Leopards were unable to clear the Ksh1.8 million ordered. The ban means the club will not be able to field their new signings - including experienced John Makwatta and Cliff Nyakeya - that were acquired in the January transfer window.