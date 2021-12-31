‘With or without me’ – Aussems hints at AFC Leopards exit after Kakamega Homeboyz draw

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems has once again hinted at leaving the club after they battled out a 2-2 draw against Kakamega Homeboyz in an FKF Premier League fixture on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old Belgian tactician, who joined the Den on February 9, 2021, has been vocal on the team’s poor management and is yet to win silverware with the side.

Against Homeboyz at Nyayo Stadium, Ingwe opened the scoring courtesy of Eugene Mukangula but Yema Mwana cancelled out the lead for the unbeaten side before AFC went 2-1 up via Brian Wanyama.

However, five minutes later, the visitors scored again through Michael Karamor's effort, which ensured the 2-2 draw.

Aussems has bemoaned the outcome of the result, insisting AFC Leopards should have been rewarded for their modern football but further urged his players to continue with the same spirit “with or without him.”

‘AFC Leopards is on its way!’

“Unfortunately, we have not been rewarded by the modern football we produced today...but this young team is on the right track,” Aussems wrote on his social media pages.

“AFC Leopards is on its way! East African football needs to change philosophy! Kick and rush's football is over! With or without me, let's do it, guys!!”

In November, the outspoken Aussems questioned the professionalism of the top-flight side, suggesting some of the officials involved with the club are careless.

‘Carelessness of some people?’

“The technical bench, the staff, and the players are facing many challenges,” Aussems revealed on his official social media platform.

“No salaries, no allowances, daily issues... which prevent the group from working properly.

“Carelessness of some people? Lack of professionalism? Hopefully, this situation will be fixed as quickly as possible.”

Last season, Aussems managed to guide Ingwe to the final of the FKF Shield Cup where they lost 4-1 on penalties to rivals Gor Mahia while on the league front, the team finished fourth on the 18-team table after managing 48 points from 32 matches.

Ingwe are currently in position 14 on the 18-team table with 10 points from 11 matches. They have managed two wins, four draws and suffered five defeats.