Aussems fires strong words at AFC Leopards' 'blah blah'

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems has hit out at the club's National Executive Council [NEC] for not respecting their commitments to the players.

Ingwe have been struggling financially in recent times, with players missing their salaries for several months. Allowances have also not been coming on time, with the management giving the team empty promises.

It is something that has not gone down well with the 57-year-old, who feels the club's office is no longer trustworthy.

'We need trustable people'

"Players are right, they are amazing; NEC don't respect their commitments, only blah blah and promises, I want [Leopards] to reach a higher level in Africa but can we do it?

"It is up to you guys, but we need trustable [sic] people," Aussems expressed his feelings on his official social media account.

At the end of last season, the 13-time league champions lost several key players owing to the club's financial struggles.

With the Fifa ban also in place, after the team had failed to compensate their former players in time, Leopards had to rely on their junior team to get players for the ongoing campaign.

Nonetheless, the former champions have managed to play 20 league games whereby they have won six, drew eight and lost six as well.

Their last game was scheduled for Wednesday against Ulinzi Stars at the Kericho Green Stadium. However, the match did not take place after the hosts failed to provide a fully equipped ambulance.

Aussems was gutted that the match did not take place owing to what he termed as a waste and lack of professionalism.

"Driving six hours from Nairobi to Kericho, paying for a group of 30 people and not being allowed to play because Ulinzi, for the second time, is not in order concerning the essential medical equipment, is a very frustrating situation," Aussems wrote on Twitter.

"Such a waste and a lack of professionalism!"

On Sunday, Leopards will host Sofapaka at Nyayo Stadium; the latter drew 1-1 with Gor Mahia in their last game.