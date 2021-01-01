Aussems disappointed with AFC Leopards slim margin win against Nzoia Sugar

The Belgian tactician reveals he was gutted to see Ingwe defending their slim lead against the Sugar Millers instead of looking for more goals

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems has revealed his disappointment after the team’s failure to score many goals in their slim 1-0 FKF Premier League win against Nzoia Sugar on Saturday.

Ingwe returned to action after the league resumed on Friday against the Sugar Millers and it was Caleb Olilo who scored the only goal of the game that helped Ingwe move above KCB on the log after 15 games.

However, the win has not excited their Belgian coach, who feels his team returned to defend the lone goal most of the second half and thus failed to score many goals in the match they dominated.

“But you know in this kind of game we had the opportunity, we needed to win with a large scoreline obviously and that is a little bit my disappointment today [Saturday] because in the second half we were sinking too much to defend,” Aussems told Goal.

“It was not an easy game because it was like we have started a new league because it is almost two months we did not play any official game so the most important thing was the three points.

“We knew will not be ready especially physically regarding the days we had to prepare for the match but did the job even if we were a little bit in trouble in the second half with all the longs balls.”

On his part, Nzoia coach Ibrahim Shikanda faulted his players for the defeat, insisting they did not play according to his instructions.

“I don’t have much to say but thank God for the game we put up today [Saturday], AFC Leopards got three chances and used them to score, but we created many chances and failed to convert them,” Shikanda told Goal.

“So we have to go back to the drawing board and work on the mistakes that we committed against AFC but if you ask me, we have lost because we did not use our chances, and also the break occasioned by the lockdown because our display is not the same like when we stopped playing.

“I am also not happy with some of my players, they have not responded well to my plans and instructions but it is okay we are now going back to the drawing board to start afresh.”