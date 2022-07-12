Aussems deny ditching AFC Leopards for Kiyovu Sports

The 57-year-old insists he is in Belgium enjoying his holidays and is not in Kigali as reported

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems has denied reports he has joined Rwanda Premier League side Kiyovu Sports.

The New Times had reported the Belgian is in Kigali after agreeing a three-year-deal with the Rwandese outfit.

According to the newspaper, the ex-Simba SC coach had agreed to replace Francis Haringingo, who led the team to a second place finish.

What has been said?

"Rwanda Premier League side Kiyovu Sports have appointed Belgian tactician Patrick Aussems as their new head coach," the aforementioned media stated.

"The 57-year-old gaffer is already in Kigali and has reportedly appended his signature to a three-year deal.

"Aussems replaces Francis Haringingo who left the Green Baggies for Rayon Sports after guiding the team to second place finish in the 2021/22 premier league season."

However, in a response to the rumours, the coach has insisted he is in Belgium enjoying his break.

"All these rumors I am quiet at home... Let me enjoy my holidays. Good evening everyone!" Aussems tweeted.

— Patrick Aussems (@PatrickAussems) July 12, 2022

Mudenyu, Shivachi extend stay

Meanwhile, Leopards have confirmed their senior defenders Robert Mudenyu and Collins Shivachi have extended their stay at the club.

"We are delighted to announce that our defenders Robert Mudenyu and Collins Shivachi have extended their stay at the club," the 13-time Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions stated.

CLUB UPDATE



We're delighted to announce that our defenders Robert Mudenyu and Collins Shivachi have extended their stay at the club.



Mudenyu and Shivachi joined us in 2019.



The two have signed one year deals with the club.



— AFC Leopards (@AFCLeopards) July 12, 2022

"Mudenyu and Shivachi joined us in 2019. The two have signed one year deals with the club."

Mudenyu joined Ingwe from defunct side Sony Sugar while Shivachi joined from Tusker FC.

The two players played a vital role to help the team finish in the sixth position last season with 46 matches from the 32 matches they played.

Ingwe had been banned by Fifa from signing new players after failing to honour contracts with former players.

They had no option but to turn to their junior team, and they defied the odds to finish in the top six.