'It means there is a problem' - Aussems aware of AFC Leopards scoring problem

Ingwe are currently joint top of the league table and are aiming at winning it as well as the FKF Cup

AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems has acknowledged there is a problem with his team, especially in the attacking department.

On Thursday, it was Elvis Rupia who handed Ingwe the maximum points against Mathare United after notching the all-important goal in the eighth minute to send his team level with KCB on 36 points.

"1-0, three points, top of the league; despite a bad pitch, we played well in the first half and scored one goal," Aussems told Goal.

"Unfortunately we were unable to score the second one despite having scoring opportunities in the second half.

"It means there is a problem [in scoring many goals]. We need to fight for the entire 90 minutes and not to relax because we cannot tell what might happen.

"We need to be more efficient and lead the game by maybe 2-0. By doing that we can reduce the pressure late in the game."

The Belgian is now focusing on the next Football Kenya Federation Premier League assignment this weekend, optimistic of another good result.

He will, however, be without two key players.

"The most important thing is to take one game at a time," Aussems continued.

"We have to do some recovery as we prepare for the game on Sunday against Bidco.

"One red card last week [against Nzoia Sugar] and another one [against Mathare United] means I will not have [Isaac Kipyegon and Collins Shichenje] but as I had initially said I trust every player in my team.

"So far we are doing well; we are improving but still there are some things we need to improve on ahead of our forthcoming matches."

Despite conceding problems in scoring goals, the former Simba SC coach is happy with the maximum points collected and went on to shed light on what he wants to achieve in the ongoing campaign.

"When we win 1-0 or 5-0 it is only three points and in football, the most difficult thing is to put the ball in the net. But I am happy we scored and created several scoring chances as well," he added.

"We have two targets; the league and the FKF Cup which we will be working on to achieve."