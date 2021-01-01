Aussems: AFC Leopards switched off despite beating Kakamega Homeboyz

The Belgian tactician was unhappy with the team’s display in the second period, saying they defended more than playing attacking football

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems has cautioned his players to play for 90 minutes after a poor second-half in their FKF Premier League match against Kakamega Homeboyz on Sunday.

The two teams met at Bukhungu Stadium in a Western Derby, and Ingwe managed to seal a 2-1 win after goals from Clyde Senaji and their top scorer Elvis Rupia, while Allan Wanga scored for the hosts in the 57th minute.

Despite bagging the derby bragging rights, the Belgian tactician, who registered his second win since taking over at the Den, has told Goal he was not impressed with the team’s second-half display as his players switched off and allowed Homeboyz into the game.

“You know this time we played very well the first 45 minutes, we really used the first half very well and played some good football, but I am not satisfied with the second half,” Aussems told Goal.

“In the second half we were only thinking to defend, even when we were not in trouble, but we need to keep the ball always, we need to be able to manage the tempo of the game and in the second half I am disappointed we didn’t manage to do it, we need to play for 90 minutes and not switch off.

“Fortunately, we made the difference in the first half, and I also thank my goalkeeper for making two very good saves, so first half it was very good, our plans, our intentions worked and even the playing style was superb but in the second half we put ourselves under pressure.

"I know I have a young team but when we are under pressure, we need to handle that effectively.”

Ingwe dominated the derby from the first whistle with Senaji, who is in talks with the club as he seeks to terminate his contract, scored the opener in the 10th minute after he launched a fierce strike in the 18-yard area that David Juma in Homeboyz’s goal could not stop.

In the 28th minute, Rupia scored to extend AFC Leopards' lead in a match attended by a large number of their supporters. Marvin Nabwire did well to collect the ball in midfield, put it on Rupia's path and the striker launched his trademark shot that Juma stood little chance to stop.

Wanga then scored for the hosts in the 57th minute as he ended up denying his former side a clean sheet.

Ingwe have now collected 25 points from the 12 matches played and they are placed fourth on the table. The 13-time champions have won eight games, drawn one, and lost three. They have scored 17 goals and conceded nine.

On the other hand, Homeboyz are 13th on the table with 15 points from the 13 games they have played.