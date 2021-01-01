Aussems: AFC Leopards have a lot of work to do under my reign

The Belgian insist he wants Ingwe players to understand his philosophy of playing attracting football in the Kenyan league

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems has stated his team has a lot of work to do before they reach the level he wants them to be at.

The Belgian tactician was unveiled as Ingwe coach after agreeing to pen a two-year contract and replace Tomas Trucha, who resigned at the start of the 2020-21 season, citing threats to his own life.

Speaking to Goal ahead of the team’s FKF Shield Cup clash against Taita Taveta All-Stars at Wundanyi ground, the 55-year-old Belgian has explained his plans for the club but was quick to point out that they have a long way to hit the level he wants them to play at.

“I just came three days ago and we have already had three sessions of training and the guys are very focused and very concentrated, and they have shown me what I want from my players,” Aussems told Goal on Friday.

“But as I said earlier you know when a coach is coming, he is coming with a new philosophy, he is coming with his expectations and sometimes it takes time because players take time to understand, so we have a lot to do, especially tactically, because tactically there are some weaknesses.

“But the good thing is that my players are focused and they have skills, technically and physically but I repeat we need to focus tactically because I have my own philosophy and I want the team to play an attractive game in the league.”

Article continues below

Aussems landed at the Den after a successful stint at Tanzania’s Simba SC where he guided them to the Premier League title in 2018/19 and reached the quarter-finals of the Caf Champions League.

Apart from Simba, Aussems, who played for Standard Liege as a defender, has also coached several clubs in Europe and Africa among them Al-Hilal of Sudan, whom he helped to win the Super Cup there.

He also handled Congo Brazzaville’s AC Leopards where he won the league title in the 2014 season and qualified to the team to the semi-finals of the Confederation Cup.