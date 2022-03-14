Aussems: AFC Leopards fans must be proud of ‘fragile' team

AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems has asked the fans of the Football Kenya Federation Premier team to be proud of their team irrespective of the situation they are usually in.

Ingwe managed to collect a point against Sofapaka after they fought back from a goal down to draw 1-1 at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday, a result that elated the tactician.

"Unbeaten since eight games, one loss in our last 15 games with this so fragile, unexperimented but promising team facing big problems every day, and some people would have something to say?" the Belgian tactician tweeted.

"Ingwe's fans, be proud of your team. Let's be together."

In his post-match address, the former AC Leopards and Simba SC head coach revealed that he is optimistic that they will finish the season in a better position.

"This is the eighth consecutive draw we are registering, and we haven't lost a game in our last 15 matches," Aussems said, as per The Star.

"This attests to our consistent form, that although we are not winning matches, we are still registering worthwhile results that will secure us a respectable finish this season."

"Taking into account the challenges the players are experiencing at the moment, they most definitely deserve a pat on the back for coming out of this match unbeaten."

On his part, Sofapaka’s Ken Odhiambo explained who is to blame after they failed to hold onto their slim lead against their opponents.

"We can only blame ourselves for failing to nail the maximum points. We conceded in a very silly way," Odhiambo said.

"All in all, I would like to commend my team for the hard-fought draw given we have recently traveled to Wundanyi for three consecutive fixtures and that took a toll on us.

"Let them keep their heads up and train their eyes on a win in our next match on Wednesday."

Sofapaka will face FC Talanta on March 16, while AFC Leopards will entertain Police FC – who handed Gor Mahia a 2-0 defeat on Sunday - on the same day.