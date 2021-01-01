Aussems: AFC Leopards coach ready for FKF-PL action return after second jab

Football in Kenya is currently suspended to curb the spread of Covid-19

AFC Leopards coach Patrick Aussems has received his second jab of the Covid-19 vaccine in readiness for the return of Football Kenya Federation Premier League action.

Football, and other sports disciplines in Kenya, are suspended as a measure to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The tactician is currently in Belgium for a mini-holiday, but he has ensured he is vaccinated to ensure he is not barred from accessing the field once the game resumes.

"[On Thursday] I got my second injection, vaccination done," Aussems posted on his social media platform.

"I cannot wait to get back on the field. Hopefully, this will be as soon as possible."

Most top-tier players have received their first jabs and are expected to get their second one soon. With the infection curve flattening, many are optimistic sporting activities will resume some time next month.

The former Simba SC tactician was appointed Ingwe coach on February 9 to take over from Tomas Trucha, who quit after alleging some officials were interfering with his work.

The Czech Republic citizen was appointed to lead the 13-time champions in early November to help the team challenge for the 2020/21 league title.

Meanwhile, Leopards have apparently been ordered to pay their former coach Andre Casa Mbungo Ksh.6 million for breach of contract.

The tactician quit the 13-time Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions in December 2019 after going for months without pay.

He followed up by trying to get his outstanding money, but the Kenyan heavyweights did not engage with him on the matter, which prompted the Rwandan to seek help from the world football governing body Fifa.

"Mbungo has won the case and Ingwe have been ordered to pay him Ksh.6 million as compensation after a breach of contract," a source close to both the club and coach told Goal.

"It was forthcoming since the club had done nothing to engage the coach on how to settle its dues. It is more of a self-inflicted pain for the team because they had taken the issue lightly.

"Even when the coach wrote to the club asking for his pay, there was no amicable agreement, he was ignored."

When reached for comment, Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda denied knowledge of the ruling but promised to respond once the club confirms receipt of Fifa's decision.

"We have not received any order from Fifa to compensate Mbungo," the former striker told Goal on Thursday.

"But once we do, we shall sit and contemplate the next course of action. As it is now, I cannot comment on the issue because I am in the dark."