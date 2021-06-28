Aussems: AFC Leopards coach insists he is not thinking about FKF league title

On Sunday, July 4, the tactician will be leading Ingwe in the FKF Shield Cup Mashemeji Derby final against sworn rivals Gor Mahia

AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems has stated the team is not thinking about the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title and the main objective is to concentrate on the matches at hand.

The 13-time league champions are currently placed third on the table with 40 points from the 21 matches they have played. They won their recent game against Wazito 2-1 to end their three-match winless run.

Ingwe are aiming at toppling Tusker FC and KCB FC to secure their first league title since 1998.

Why is the Belgian 'not thinking' about the title?

"The quality of the FKF Premier League is very good and I am happy with how our players are playing and the amount of work they put in during matches," Aussems told BetKing Kenya.

"We cannot think about the title now, we just go one game at a time and see what the season holds. I am really impressed with the quality of our performances. We created the chances and took them. Now we have to look into Wednesday again and hope to go on in this way."

The 56-year-old former Simba SC coach went on to give credit to his charges for their good performances last weekend. Michael Owino had put the Francis Kimanzi-led charges in front, but a goal from Bienvenue Shaka and Elvis Rupia's penalty ensured Ingwe emerged winners after losing the previous game against Mathare United.

"We have played nine games in the last 30 days and most of these players have played 90 minutes in all of the games," Aussems continued.

"It was important that we give some of them a rest to ensure they remain fresh. Those who came in really impressed and I must say they have given me some trouble in my head for the next game."

On Sunday, July 4, the tactician will be leading Ingwe in the FKF Shield Cup Mashemeji Derby final against sworn rivals Gor Mahia at Ruaraka Stadium.

Ingwe qualified after eliminating minnows Equity FC in the semis while K'Ogalo made it to the last hurdle after getting past Bidco United.

The winner will represent the country in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.