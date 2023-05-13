Audio of VAR decisions to be made public for first time in Premier League history as referee chief Howard Webb set to face Gary Neville & Jamie Carragher grilling on Sky's Monday Night Football

PGMOL chief Howard Webb will appear on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football for Leicester's clash with Liverpool as VAR discussions will be made public.

Fans unhappy with VAR

PGMOL want to increase transparency

Webb to appear on TV shows

WHAT HAPPENED? As per The Times, for the first time in the Premier League, audio between referees and officials operating VAR will be made public on May 15. Webb will be a guest on Sky’s Monday Night Football alongside Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville to discuss “key decisions” which have happened this season, though it remains unclear what specific moments will be discussed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There have been a number of highly controversial VAR incidents over the course of the season with Webb even having to call a 'crisis meeting' after contentious moments in Chelsea's visit to West Ham, Arsenal's clash with Brentford and Crystal Palace's draw with Brighton in February.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Webb will take part in a similar show with Premier League Productions, on a programme aimed at international audiences, alongside Michael Owen. He has also helped out on a programme in the US, when he was head of refereeing in Major League Soccer, covering the same sort of topics.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR WEBB? Sky’s Monday Night Football will start at 18:30 (BST) and if Webb's appearance is a success, there will be the potential for more to follow next season as the PGMOL tries to increase transparency.