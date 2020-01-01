Aucho: Ex-Gor Mahia star leaves El Makkasa, set to join Okwi at Al-Ittihad

If confirmed, it means the Crane will be joining the 11th-placed club and the second Egyptian outfit in his career

midfielder Khalid Aucho is set to leave Egyptian Premier League side El Makkasa as reports indicate he is headed to Al-Ittihad.

Aucho’s agent Geoffrey Kayemba has confirmed the Ugandan will leave EL Makkasa because the club has failed to honour part of their contract with the player, with credible reports indicating the former star is likely to sign for the Alexandria club.

“My client [Khalid Aucho] played his role at the club and will, therefore, depart after the season,” Kayemba told Kawowo Sports.

“This is after the other party [Misr El Makkasa] failed to fulfil their obligations.”

The Ugandan leaves El Makkasa where he featured in 21 games and managed to find the back of the net two times across all competitions.

The 27-year-old midfielder is among the Cranes players who made moves after appearing in the 2019 African Cup of Nations in . He joined the North African side as a free agent in July 2019 after he had left of .

At El Makkasa, life has not been smooth for the player as he at one time had to live without wages for seven months over undisclosed reasons.

His reported move to Al-Ittihad means he will link up with his international teammate Emmanuel Okwi.

He previously played for JMC Hippos, Simba, , Gor Mahia, , , OFK Beograd, and Churchill Brothers.

Should the deal be confirmed, Aucho will now have to help Al-Ittihad climb the table standings as they sit 11th – two places below his immediate former club - with 39 points.

In a recent interview, the former Water FC midfielder explained why he thinks Ugandan players are lucky in signing for various clubs during their heydays.

“It’s always easy for Ugandan players to cross-over to East African countries. Once in a club, they work hard and put in a lot of effort to prove their worth,” he stated at the time.

“They always want to show what they have and working hard is always part of their plans; no laziness.”

His reported new club is among the most followed Egyptian sides, after and SC, and has won the Egyptian cups in six occasions since they were formed in 1914.

Aucho has been a regular member of the Ugandan national team and has enjoyed 40 caps and featured in the last two Afcon editions.

He is among the Ugandans who ply their trade in the Northern African country - Allan Kyambadde of El Gouna, Derrick Nsibambi of Smouha SC and Pyramids’ Abdu Lumala are the other Cranes.