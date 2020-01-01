Aubameyang’s brace: Arsenal star’s awesome scoring record against relegation teams

The Gunners’ skipper found the net twice against the Canaries to improve on his remarkable run against clubs in the demotion zone

captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to scoring ways against , with the Gabon international accentuating his scoring prowess against teams in the relegation zone.

Having fired blanks against , & Hove Albion and , the 31-year-old found the net twice as Mikel Arteta’s men chalked up a 4-0 triumph over the Canaries.

The ex- man robbed Tim Krul as he attempted to clear his lines and then scoring into an empty net to reach his half-century.

Four minutes later, he turned provider for Granit Xhaka who fired in from close range to give Daniel Farke’s a mountain to climb, before completing his double in the 67th minute.

With this, Aubameyang boasts of 14 goals in 14 games against sides starting the day in the Premier League relegation zone since joining the Emirates Stadium outfit in 2018, netting a brace both home and away versus the Carrow Road Stadium giants.

His impressive outing on Tuesday evening propelled him in Arsenal’s history books as he scored 50 goals in a quicker time than Thierry Henry and Ian Wright, who took 87 and 101 games respectively to reach that mark.

50 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored his 50th Premier League goal in fewer appearances (79) than any other @Arsenal player, and is the 6th fastest to this total among all Premier League players. Clinical. pic.twitter.com/YWjDZJzFsP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 1, 2020

Also, he is now the joint-leader in the race for the 2019-20 Golden Boot, moving level with ’s Jamie Vardy on 19 goals as he aims to win the accolade for the second season in a row.

Auba has a year left on his contract and manager Arteta disclosed that the forward is willing to remain with the North London team.

"He is willing to stay with us," Arteta said during the post-match conference.

"He is really happy where he is. He can see what we are trying to do and hopefully, he can evolve as well some parts of his game he might feel he can improve. We are pushing him every day.

"I leave that to the football club and the senior people that finalise the contracts."

For Arsenal, they have never lost in 21 home Premier League games against sides starting the day at the base of the table winning 15 times and playing draw on six occasions.

They visit Europe-chasing Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, while Norwich host Brighton and Hove Albion in a must-win encounter.