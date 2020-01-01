Aubameyang warned off Man Utd move by Arsenal icon Merson as ‘grass isn’t always greener’

The former Gunners star believes the Gabonese striker should be looking to commit to fresh terms at a club where he has become a talismanic figure

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been warned off a move to , or any other suitor, with Paul Merson telling the skipper to stay put because “the grass is not always green on the other side”.

A switch has been mooted for the prolific Gabonese striker in the next transfer window.

He is approaching the final 12 months of his current contract at Emirates Stadium and is yet to commit to fresh terms that will keep him tied to the Gunners beyond the summer of 2021.

United, who have lured the likes of Robin van Persie and Alexis Sanchez away from north London in the past, are among those said to be closely monitoring Aubameyang’s situation – with another European heavyweight readying an approach if the exit door swings open.

The 30-year-old frontman has, however, been advised that remaining a talismanic presence at Arsenal would be the best option at this stage of his career, with no guarantee that he would enjoy a similar standing elsewhere.

Former Gunners star Merson told Sky Sports: “It's easy saying move to another, more ambitious club and win stuff but there are not a lot of trophies to win, especially with the two phenomenal football clubs and .

“I was very fortunate to play for Arsenal for a long time and make no mistake about it, it's a great club. The grass is not always green on the other side, you have got to be careful.

“Aubameyang is at an age now where he will play every week for Arsenal. If he goes to, say, Manchester United or somewhere else, four or five bad games and you are out of the team.

“He's going to play every week at Arsenal and when you are coming towards the end of your career, two or three years to go, you have got to enjoy your football and play.

“If I were Aubameyang's agent I would be stressing that he is at one of the best clubs in the world, a phenomenal football club that has as much chance as anybody, bar Manchester City and Liverpool, winning something. For me, I would stay.”

Aubameyang has offered no indication that he is looking for a new challenge, with a man who has recorded 61 goals through 97 appearances for Arsenal stating his happiness at Emirates Stadium on a regular basis.