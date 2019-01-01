Aubameyang scoops Arsenal Player of the Month award

The Gabon international was the stand-out performer for the Gunners in the month under review and has been rewarded for the showings

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been voted as ’s first Player of the Month for 2019-20 season.

The 30-year-old striker delivered eye-catching performances for Unai Emery’s men in August, helping his side to pick up six points from three games.

The former attacker scored the solitary goal against to help the Gunners start their campaign on an impressive note.

Aubameyang was again at his best, scoring the match-winning goal in the Gunners’ 2-1 victory over at Emirates Stadium.

The Gabon international was also on hand to assist Lucas Torreira for their consolatory goal in their 3-1 defeat against .

On the back of the stand-out performances, the forward has been voted the best player for the month under review.

😏 Not just our Goal of the Month winner...



Congratulations, @Aubameyang7 - our Player of the Month for August 👏 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) September 6, 2019

Aubameyang secured 34 percent of the votes cast, with Joe Willock and Matteo Guendouzi finishing second and third, respectively.

The striker was the Premier League joint top-scorer last season along with Liverpool’s Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

This term, he has scored three goals in four league games and will hope to add to his efforts when Arsenal take on on Sunday, September 15.