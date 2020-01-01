Aubameyang reaches Premier League low as Aston Villa dismantle Arsenal at home

The Gabon captain struggled to make an impact as Mikel Arteta's men were outclassed by the visitors at the Emirates Stadium

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang failed to register a single shot in Sunday's Premier League match as suffered a 3-0 defeat against .

It was the first time the 31-year-old striker failed to make an attempt on goal in a league match at the Emirates Stadium since he joined the Gunners from in 2018.

Aubameyang did not make an impact in Arsenal's attack as they registered only two shots on target in 90 minutes.

More teams

Bukayo Saka opened the scoring for Aston Villa in the 25th minute after turning the ball into the back of his own net and a quick-fire brace from Ollie Watkins in the second-half sealed an emphatic win for Dean Smith's side.

It was a disappointing outing for Aubameyang who ended his Premier League goal drought last Sunday with the match-winning strike that helped the Gunners grab a rare win at Old Trafford.

The Gabon captain has made a slow start to the 2020-21 league campaign with a return of two goals after eight outings so far.

0 - This was the first time Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has played 90 minutes in a Premier League home game without attempting a shot - indeed, Aubameyang was one of only three outfield players who didn't record an attempt for Arsenal in this game. Vanished. pic.twitter.com/QxTXTAYdQb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 8, 2020

midfielder Thomas Partey started the encounter - his fourth appearance in the English top-fight, but he was replaced at the break by Dani Ceballos.

’s Mohammed Elneny, meanwhile, reached a century of appearances for Arsenal in the game and he played for the entire duration.

Article continues below

Mikel Arteta's side dropped to 12th in the Premier League table after the loss with 12 points after eight matches while Aston Villa climbed to sixth having gathered 15 points, with a game at hand.

Aubameyang is expected to join Gabon national team for their 2021 qualifiers against the Gambia this week.

After his international assignment, the 2015 African Football Footballer of the Year will aim to fire Arsenal back to winning ways when they visit on November 22.