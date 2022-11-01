‘He’s not like Aubameyang’ – Ozil transfer option ruled out as agent aims dig at another ex-Arsenal star

Mesut Ozil’s agent has aimed a dig at Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang while ruling out a return to English football for his client.

World Cup winner left England in 2021

Remains in Turkey for now

Will not be returning to the Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? The World Cup-winning playmaker has seen a return to the Premier League speculated on after struggling to rediscover a spark in Turkey on the back of an acrimonious exit from Arsenal in January 2021. Ozil is now 34 years of age, but his representative says there is no chance of him representing a direct rival of the Gunners – unlike another former Arsenal star, Gabonese frontman Aubameyang, who linked up with Chelsea in the last transfer window.

WHAT THEY SAID: Erkut Sogut has told Tribal Football: “He could never play for another English club, he's not like Aubameyang. He loved his time at Arsenal and is still in contact with a lot of players, not least (Bukayo) Saka, they have a special relationship.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ozil left Emirates Stadium for Fenerbahce, the club he grew up supporting, but is currently on the books of Istanbul Basaksehir as questions continue to be asked of whether the ex-Real Madrid star can influence games in the manner he once did.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Ozil’s current contract is due to expire in the summer of 2023, meaning that he could hit free agency, although Basaksehir do have the option of triggering a 12-month extension if they feel that the ex-Arsenal midfielder is worth keeping around.