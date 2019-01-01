Aubameyang nominated for two Arsenal awards

The 30-year-old Gabon international has been nominated for the Gunners’ best player and best goal prizes

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been shortlisted for ’s Player and Goal of the Month awards for November.

The Gabon international was one of the standout performers for the Gunners last month despite their underwhelming performances.

Aubameyang scored two goals as Unai Emery’s men failed to secure a win in five games, which led to the sacking of the Spanish tactician.

The 30-year-old new Gunners skipper will slug it out with Matteo Guendouzi and Bernd Leno for a chance to claim the best player award.

🏆 November Player of the Month



🇬🇦 @Aubameyang7

🇩🇪 @Bernd_Leno

🇫🇷 @MatteoGuendouzi



Cast your vote for a chance to present the award 🗳 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 3, 2019

The forward’s strikes against Wolverhampton Wanderers and have also been nominated for the Goal of the Month.

🤔 November Goal of the Month



1️⃣ Trae Coyle

2️⃣ @Aubameyang7

3️⃣ Tyreece John-Jules

4️⃣ @MustafiOfficial

5️⃣ Daniel Oyegoke

6️⃣ Kim Little

7️⃣ Tyreece John-Jules

8️⃣ @VivianneMiedema

9️⃣ @emilesmithrowe

🔟 @Aubameyang7



Vote for your favourite now 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) December 3, 2019

Aubameyang has scored 12 goals across all competitions this season, including 10 in the Premier League.

The former striker will hope to extend his tally when Arsenal host and Hove Albion in a league game on Thursday.