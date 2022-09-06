Aubameyang: Mixed reactions for Chelsea striker’s debut vs Dinamo Zagreb

Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put up an underwhelming performance against Dinamo Zagreb, according to fans.
Since joining the Stamford Bridge giants from Barcelona on a two-year contract worth €12 million, the former Gabon international made his debut in Tuesday’s Champions League encounter inside Stadion Maksimir.
Aubameyang was in action for 59 minutes before he was replaced by Armando Broja. He could have made his scoring bow early in the second half, however, his effort was chalked off for offside by referee Istvan Kovacs.
Commenting on his display, enthusiasts went on social media to assess his display with many rating him below average.
Useless Auba— NanaQuameRaw (@Edwin_K_Boansi) September 6, 2022
Auba wore mask and Chelsea fans thought he was Osimhen 😫😫— Your Love Doctor (@realchrisfrank1) September 6, 2022
Auba de3 Lukaku Pro max o😂— NanaQuameRaw (@Edwin_K_Boansi) September 6, 2022
Toothless Aubameyang can't inspire Chelsea to winning first UCL game 😅💔anyway congratulation to Dinamo Zagreb 1-0.— @mang'era Hillary 🇰🇪 (@era_hillary) September 6, 2022
Aubameyang waited 5 years to play in the Champions League... only to lose against Dinamo Zagreb in his first match. 😂 pic.twitter.com/ZoouHJoOVQ— Arrafidy Almahdi (@arrafidy_) September 6, 2022
I don't blame Tuchel for this one.— FaeNiwo (@FOmoviro) September 6, 2022
I blame
Aubameyang
Sterling
Koulibaly
Fofana
Ziyech
Pulisic
Started Aubameyang for what reason ? Cos he’s your boy ? While people like Broja work their asses off ?— Didii ⭐️⭐️ (@DidiiSenpai) September 6, 2022
Aubameyang hauled off after 60 minutes?— ad (@westbury_) September 6, 2022
aubameyang dey play?— $bigD💸 (@alongetheestall) September 6, 2022
Aubameyang that is supposed to come revive the team be this? Tuchel 😅😅😅— ThelastBOB 🐾 (@ThelastBob_) September 6, 2022
Why did Chelsea buy Aubameyang, they should have just gone for Ronaldo instead.— abundance 🦅 (@uncleuju17) September 6, 2022
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Dinamo Zagreb highlights | The return of Drogba 🔥🔥🔥— Indispensable David ➐ (@davidchibike) September 6, 2022
pic.twitter.com/Z3NGd5oHHa
Aubameyang, Lol!— Amateur Bassist🎸 (@_dheekhay) September 6, 2022
Meanwhile, some were quick to defend Aubameyang, claiming he is not the reason why Thomas Tuchel’s men lost in the European competition.
Every signing Tuchel has made has atrociously poor. I expect nothing less from Auba.— Wasa (@WasaPichichi) September 6, 2022
Chelsea fans already tearing into Auba after one game. So toxic!— Dapo Okubanjo (@Dapsieb) September 6, 2022
You people should leave Auba alone. Una no dey rest for agenda?— Omotayo(Abu Mufakhir) محمد طيب (@DaPrinz12) September 6, 2022
Auba ain’t used to playing UCL football.— Disan Turyaija (@iamDisan) September 6, 2022
Auba wasn't supposed to start this game in the first place...he should be on as a sub— MARS MONTHHH (@uliluglybut_i) September 6, 2022
Who is the creator in Chelsea’s team because just saw auba and Broja living of scraps— RealGooner 🗯 (@IkeNyabz) September 6, 2022
Chelsea’s problem isn’t a striker. Tuchel’s pattern doesn’t favour strikers. Auba will struggle as well— Uncle Dave (@TheBrotherUno) September 6, 2022
As things stand, Dinamo are top of Group E ahead of Milan and Salzburg's meeting later on, with the Italian side next up for them in the competition. They face HNK Gorica in the league this weekend.
Chelsea's poor start to the 2022-23 season continues and they travel to Fulham in the Premier League on Saturday before their match against Salzburg next Wednesday.