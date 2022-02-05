Aubameyang leaving Arsenal allows Arteta to build squad - Lawrenson

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenson believes Arsenal did the right thing by letting "rotten egg" Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave.

The ex-Gunners skipper fell out with manager Mike Arteta owing to a breach of discipline and in the last short transfer window, the parties parted ways on mutual consent.

The Gabon international went on to join Barcelona as a free agent until the end of the season when the involved parties can renegotiate the deal.

"Occasionally you get a rotten egg, such is life, and you only need one in a dressing room," Lawrenson said as quoted by Metro.

"It is like Groundhog Day for Arsenal, look at Mesut Ozil, it’s virtually exactly the same situation. They handed him an unbelievable contract in terms of salary and the length of the contract and it’s as if he down tools and I feel the exact same way about Aubameyang.

"I think Arsenal have done well on getting him out of the building because Arteta can now just concentrate on the players he’s got to work with."

The North Londoners are currently placed sixth on the Premier League table with 36 points, two behind fourth-placed Manchester United. However, the now 64-year-old has cast doubts on the club's ability to finish in the Champions League places.

"There was an opportunity there for Arsenal, but even without the January transfer window you look at Arsenal and after a while, you go same old Arsenal," Lawrenson continued.

"They will win a few games, go unbeaten for seven or eight games and then go get turned over by somebody. I just don’t think there is great mental strength in that team and I think therein lies the problem.

"There’s a lot of ability, but they keep having a hiccup and if you want to finish fourth in this league, then you can’t afford to do that."

Article continues below

After getting knocked out of the FA Cup and the League Cup, the Gunners' main focus is a top-four finish.

On Thursday, they will be playing Wolverhampton Wanderers in a league clash, aiming at getting their first win in 2022.