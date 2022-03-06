Aubameyang falls short of Eto’o and Ibrahimovic as Barcelona survive Elche scare

Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has failed to match Samuel Eto’o and Zlatan Ibrahimovic's La Liga record as Barcelona secured a 2-1 comeback win over Elche on Sunday.

Since joining the Camp Nou giants from Premier League side Arsenal, the Gabon international has been in splendid scoring form in the Spanish elite division – scoring four goals in four outings.

Heading into the encounter against Francisco’s Green Striped Ones, the 32-year-old was hoping to equal the best scoring start in the competition in the 21st century, with five goals in as many matches.

Only four-time African Player of the Year Eto’o and Ibrahimovic hold this record thanks to bright starts during their spells with the Catalans in 2004 and 2010, respectively.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund failed in this quest as he did not find the net at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero.

After featuring for 75 minutes, he was subsequently replaced by Memphis Depay who scored the winner for Xavi’s men after Ferran Torres had levelled following Fidel’s opener.

For his contributions at Elche, Aubameyang accrued two shots with none on target, one dribble, one key pass.

Also, he accounted for one cross, 34 touches, 23 passes and a passing accuracy of 65.2 percent.

Furthermore, he did not add any value to Barca defensively with statistics showing he scored zero judging by top tackles, interceptions, clearances, and blocked shots.

Prior to this showdown, his manager Xavi has disclosed that his team will be careful against Francisco’s Elche.

"The first game is a reference. It’ll be hard because they’re much better under Francisco and haven’t lost at home,” he was quoted by the club’s website.

“We need to be careful with their attacks down the wing, we found them very hard to play against.

"We have five games coming up in two weeks, so we’ll need to rotate to deal with tiredness and fitness. But I’m loving having so many options in attack.”

With this result, Barcelona climbed to third on the log having picked 48 points from 26 outings so far while Elche occupy the 14th spot with 29 points with a game more.

Now unbeaten in their last eight matches in all competitions, Barcelona host Osasuna in their next outing on March 13. Three days earlier, they tackle Galatasaray in a Uefa Europa League fixture.